AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While many people are creating their New Year’s resolutions, they may consider making reading more a goal. The Amarillo North Branch Public Library is encouraging the community to resolve to read with its new 52-book reading challenge.

Aimee Kendall, the branch’s adult reference assistant, said she created the program to challenge the community to become more active readers.

“It’s 52 books in one year which equals one book a week,” Kendall said. “You can do as much or as little as you would like, but it is a good number to get you started if you want to increase how much you are reading. You get to pick whatever you want to read. We just want to encourage people to actively try to increase their reading amount every year and read things that are fun or new.”

Kendall said reading is a good New Year’s resolution because it pushes people to keep learning more.

“Reading is incredible for so many reasons. It is incredible for your brain. It’s continuous learning through your entire life,” she said. “There is so much to read that I feel like people don’t ever access. Making it a resolution challenges you to try something new and that is something we do every year. There is always a resolution to do something new and I think that reading should be that thing.”

Carla Kemler, a participant in the reading challenge, said the challenge connects people and allows them to share books that they have read, as well as lets them find good books that they may not have originally chosen.

“Reading connects you into everything,” Kemler said. “If you are a good reader everything else makes sense from math to anything else. You have to have a good reading skill to be able to connect it with everything else.”

Discussions will be held at the North Branch Library every Tuesday at 11 a.m. for people to come together and share what book they are reading.

“I would love to see you at Elevenses,” Kendall said. “You can come even if you don’t participate in the challenge. If you just want to hang out with some other readers. But we would love to see you do the challenge with us.”

According to Kendall, to join the reading challenge you can simply call the North Branch Library at 806-381-793, or you can visit the library and ask them about how to get involved.