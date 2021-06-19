Local non-profit organization works to raise money for autism awareness one clay pigeon at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brayden’s Gift helps families who struggle to come up with the money needed to provide their autistic child what they need to function.

Brayden’s Gift President and Founder Shay Morath said family needs vary greatly because so many kids are on different levels of the autistic spectrum.

“Thank you for so much support and love that I’ve seen,” Morath explained. “So far, having this non-profit its just been amazing the response has been awesome, and I just want to thank everybody for being involved whose heard about us that wants to contribute. And if you don’t know about us, please go to braydensgift.org.”

