AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Connections Media Outreach recently announced that Amarillo native Seaman Morgan Bryant is currently training to join the U.S. Navy submarine force.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to have a better career,” said Bryant. “I also wanted to set myself up for the future while serving my country.”

According to the news release, Bryant attended River Road High School and went on to graduate in 2022.

“I learned in Amarillo that no matter what battles you face, it will work out in the long run,” said Bryant. “I’ve faced a lot of challenging situations already and it’s helped me stay motivated, and to not give up.”

“The Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels,” the release noted. “These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.”

The three basic types of submarines are the fast-track submarines, ballistic-missile submariners, and guided- missile submariners, all specially designed for special operations and mission capabilities.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

“The Navy contributes to national security by deterring our adversaries,” said Bryant. “We keep the nation safe and the waterways free.”

As much of the global commerce and access to the internet relies on the security of the undersea fiber optic cables, the release emphasized the importance of trained sailors and Navy service members.

“Graduating boot camp is my proudest accomplishment in the Navy,” said Bryant. “It’s a stepping stone to the start of my future and it’s setting me up for who I want to become.”

“We are not individuals, we are a team that was put here for the job of protecting Americans from threats the Navy faces. It makes me feel really good to know that what I’m doing benefits not only me, but the people around me, and the nation as a whole,” Bryant expressed.