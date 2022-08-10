GREAT LAKES, Ill. (KAMR/KCIT) — Petty Officer 1st Class Ezra Roark is a native resident of Amarillo that works at the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) playing an important role as an instructor.

According to a Navy Office of Community Outreach press release, Roark is a Navy professional who trains and mentors the Navy’s future warfighters. Roark provides the fleet with sailors armed with the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service which is an important role according to the NETC.

“I enjoy being able to train the new generation of sailors most by telling sea stories to help them grow,” said Roark.

NETC aims to educate and train those who serve, providing tools and opportunities which enable knowledge, professional and personal growth, and development, by ensuring fleet readiness, and, mission accomplishments.

Roark, who graduated from Mojave High School in 2010, joined the Navy seven years ago.

“I joined the Navy to better myself and to get out of retail services,” said Roark. According to Roark, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Amarillo. “I’ve learned from my hometown to go above and beyond in order to succeed,” said Roark. “This trait has helped me progress in the Navy.”

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Serving in the Navy means Roark is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to our national defense by protecting the oceans and guarding trade routes globally,” said Roark.

Roark and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is getting the Engineering Officer of the Watch qualification,” said Roark. “This ensures prompt and proper execution of main engine orders and all emergency orders aboard Navy ships.”

As Roark and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means I get to uphold the best customs and traditions in the world,” added Roark.