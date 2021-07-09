Amarillo native hosting walk/run event at Bones Hooks Park to promote health and wellness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo native Marcell Turner said giving back to his community by helping people get healthier and live better lives is one of his life passions. That’s the driving factor behind his TFIT Walk/Run, on Saturday, July 17th, at Bones Hooks Park.

“For me, one of my mottos is Turn Fitness Into Lifestyle (TFIT). So it’s not a matter of going to a walk and that’s it. I really want to promote longevity, and maintenance, and maintaining over a period of time.”

As a Black man in the fitness industry, Turner has seen first hand what disparities in wellness messaging and awareness can do to a community. According to the American Heart Association, Black Americans have the most cases of high blood pressure in the world, and are disproportionately affected by heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

“There’s a lot of disparity within the black community concerning health, and myths, and promises, and beliefs,” he said. “What I’d like to do, is bridge that gap.”

Turner graduated from Amarillo High and currently lives in Houston, and said the event is all about personal accountability and taking your health and wellness seriously.

“We don’t all have to agree on everything we believe or that we think,” he said. “But let’s respect one another, and bottom line, let’s get healthier. Let’s fight these diseases, let’s fight these ailments.”

Turner added that there’s no age limits or distance requirements on walking or running in the event. He just wants people to take get active.

“Last time we had a walk, I think we had participants in their 70’s. That’s why I say, ‘walk/run’, because it’s really at your discretion,” he said. “If you want to walk, if you want to run, how many times you want to go around, so it’s open for everyone.”

The 2nd Annual TFIT Walk/Run event will be Saturday, July 17th, at Bones Hooks Park, from 7:30 a.m. until noon.