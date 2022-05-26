AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo native, Rear Admiral and Chief of Navy Chaplains Brent Scott retired in a Washington, D.C. ceremony on May 16, rounding out 30 years of service.

As described by Navy officials, Scott is not only an ordained minister endorsed by the Chaplaincy of Full Gospel Churches, but also a graduate of West Texas A&M University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Duke University, and the US Naval War College.

Scott’s retiring ceremony was hosted at Admiral Leutze Park aboard the Washington Navy Yard, according to officials, and included remarks from Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, on Scott’s courage and dedication.

“From the moment he swore the oath three decades ago, he has been a beacon of light and a consummate leader in our Navy,” Gilday said. He also noted that, through Scott’s efforts, the Navy will be more resilient in heart and mind for years to come.

However, officials said that Scott moved credit to the others in the Navy Chaplain Corps during his own remarks.

“This is my tribe,” said Scott, “These enablers of spiritual strength are the men and women who have thrust themselves in the middle of the muddle with Sailors, Marines and Coastguardsmen. I am forever indebted to you and will spend the rest of my days grateful for you and your service and support.”

Scott also addressed others in particular during his remarks, according to official descriptions of the ceremony. He welcomed Rear Admiral Carey Cash to the flag officer community and nodded to his successor, Rear Admiral Gregory Todd.

“Greg, I have run my leg of the race and now it is your time,” said Scott, “I could not have asked for a better deputy, an advocate, an example of careful thought.” Scott expressed full confidence in Todd leading the team in an effective and impactful way.

Further, Scott discussed his family and thanked each of them for their support throughout his career.

“We have had the blessing of an enduring journey that began when we were 15,” Scott said regarding Marilyn, his wife of 40 years, “We have chosen some pretty risky things in life and you have been with me all the way, through sickness and in health.”

“What we do on that horse farm called Patriot Hill in the years to come, we will do together and with way fewer meetings than I am accustomed to,” Scott continued, “You are my center of gravity and all the roses in Texas pale in comparison to the one I plucked 40 years ago from the Lone Star State.”

Scott and his wife, said officials, plan on using their farm in rural Virginia as a ministry to military members and veterans.