Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a published announcement, Amarillo native and Seaman Recruit Valerie Salazar, Division 937, recently graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command and earned the Military Excellence Award (MEA).

The US Navy Office of Community Outreach said the MEA award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. As part of the award, Salazar was also given a flag letter of commendation.

Salazar stated that she was honored to receive the MEA.

“It is definitely a great way to start a new path in my Navy career by setting my base,” said Salazar. “I will continue to build up from that. It gave me confidence and proved hard work really does pay off even if you can’t see the other side of the mountain.”

Salazar noted that she is the first woman in her family to join the military. She graduated from Caprock High School in 2023 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in track and cross country. She detailed that she had multiple reasons for joining the Navy.

“I want to travel, make a name for myself and bring honor to my family,” said Salazar. “I want to see what beautiful places the Navy will take me and experience new cultures. I am the first female in my family to join the military.”

Salazar is assigned the rate of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling).

Navy officials said that Salazar credited her award in part to her Recruit Division Commanders (RDC), Chief Hospital Corpsman Brian Kringle, Quartermaster 1st Class Angelique Feazell and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brandon Bridges for their leadership and guidance.

According to Salazar, the toughest part of boot camp was building relationships, but that “communicating and being more understanding” helped her to adjust to new people and their diverse backgrounds.

Salazar plans to attend Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) school in Pensacola, Fla. after graduation. There, officials said she will learn how to direct the movement and spotting of aircraft on land and sea. They perform crash rescue, firefighting, crash removal and damage control duties.