Amarillo National Bank stops foreclosures, repossessions for one month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank announced they will be halting their auto repossessions and house foreclosures for one month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANB said it feels this is the right thing to do during this time.
Over the last of 128 years, we have managed through 2 World Wars, a Great Depression, a closing of the Air Force Base in the 1960’s, the tumultuous times for Texas in the 1980’s, and the most recent financial crisis in 2008. Customer service is always our focus.
We want our customers to know that their money is safe in our bank. Please use online banking and call the bank so you can get answers you need on your account balances. We have over 110 Drive Up lanes at our branches. The Drive Ups are a great place to do banking transactions.
Please note at this time, we are not waiving payments or offering deferments. This accommodation is for past-due loans only.
Please continue to practice common-sense steps for contagious disease prevention and know that we will be watching over your money with the same care we watch over our own.Pat and William Ware | Amarillo National Bank