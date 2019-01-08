Amarillo National Bank Releases Economic Forecast for 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo National Bank released its annual Economic Forecast for 2019.

They predict more job opportunities and retail sales are expected to increase, but bankruptcies are predicted to increase slightly and corn prices are expected to decrease.

According to ANB's Economic Forecast, we can expect to see both increases and decreases throughout 2019.

Local business is predicted to have a good year which means good things for not only businesses but people who are looking for a job.

William Ware, president of ANB explained his thoughts on the increased jobs and economic growth in Amarillo.

"Recently we've seen an increase in jobs in the hospitality and retail sectors and we see that to continue in 2019," Ware said. "Adding jobs around here is important and at 1,600 jobs year over year is about average. it's what we like to see."

One of our most important industries is tough to predict according to Ware, but they expect wheat and corn prices to fall slightly.

"So there's a lot of uncertainty going into 2019," Ware said. "We saw prices come down just a little bit in the last few months so we're predicting prices might be a little lower next year, but if we can get some rain we can get good steady yields which is important for this area."

The oil sector is expected to stay steady. ANB predicted there will be 21 active oil rigs. The price per barrel will be slightly down averaging $58 and natural gas prices will be up one cent from last year.

Bankruptcy is expected to go up slightly, to about 450 filings in 2019.

"We can also expect to see an increase in business profits when it comes to tourism," Ware said. "A couple things are helping tourism in our area and that's better options in our airport. Plus we have the MPEV coming that will bring people to Amarillo nights and weekends."

ANB is also predicting major economic growth. They have been making the local economic predictions for 25 years.

Ware and his brother Patrick Ware said it was important for people to know these numbers so that local business owners have a baseline and know what to look out for.