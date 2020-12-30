Amarillo National Bank gives $1.3 million towards Covid relief, bringing the total to $2.3 million in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank (ANB) announced recently they have given $1.3 million to regional non-profits in support of Covid relief efforts.

According to ANB, this is the second time they have given, bringing the 2020 total to $2.3 million, and, according to ANB, they gave $100 to each employee to give to a charity of their choice.

“The Covid relief efforts of these organizations are helping thousands of people and we felt it was imperative to continue our support,” said William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank.

ANB said the bank distributed the $2.3 million among more than 350 local charities.