Amarillo National Bank donates millions towards COVID relief efforts in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back in May, Amarillo National Bank gave $1,000,000 to Regional non-profits in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

However, in the month of December, Amarillo National Bank contributed another $1,300,000, which brought their monetary contributions to a grand total of $2,300,000 in the year 2020.

Throughout the year, the money was distributed between over 350 local charities.

In a press release, William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank, stated “The COVID relief efforts of these organizations are helping thousands of people and we felt it was imperative to continue our support.”

Additionally, a priority of this campaign was to give to as many organizations as possible.

Karen Isern, Director of Sponsorships at Amarillo National Bank, stated “Amarillo, our customers, our employees, they’ve all inspired us so much this year. We’re grateful to be able to give over two-point-three million dollars to 350 local charities.”

Amarillo National Bank also gave $100 to each of their employees to give to a charity of their choice.

In addition to the donations earlier this year, the bank was the largest PPP lender, modified thousands of loans, worked with borrowers who needed help and, offered other SBA loans.