Emily Koller, new COA Planning Director courtesy of the City of Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has named a new Planning Director following the retirement of COA Planning Director Cris Valverde.

The city has named Emily Koller as the new planning director. Koller joined the city as planning manager and was appointed to assistant director in 2021.

“Emily has a proven track record of success during her time here with the City of Amarillo,” said COA Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman.

Koller worked as a planner with the City of Tulsa and the City of San Marcos. Before joining the City of Amarillo, Koller worked as a planner with the Texas Historical Commission.