AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo said the city was named by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) as one of the 317 2020 Triple Crown Winners.

According to the city, the GFOA’s Triple Crown is a designation that recognizes governments receiving GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting or Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year.

The city said that in order to qualify entities must meet a standard for all three award programs.

More information on the award can be found here.