AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released information regarding its 2022 election process.

According to an announcement from the Amarillo branch of the NAACP, the election of the nominating committee will occur at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Black Historical Cultural Center, located at 901 N. Hayden St.

Officials said the report of the nominating committee and the election of the group’s Election Supervisory Committee will occur at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Warford Activity Center.

After those two events, the 2022 Amarillo Branch NAACP election will occur via the “Election Buddy” platform through a smartphone or through email from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 12. Results of the election will be shared during the General Membership Meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Warford Activity Center.