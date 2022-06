AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo NAACP announced that they will host a health expo at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The expo is part of a list of events that the NAACP is hosting to celebrate Juneteenth.

The expo will be held at the Black Historical Culture Center, located on North Hayden Street.

