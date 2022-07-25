AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — the Amarillo Branch NAACP announced on social media that its “Swagger and Shine” event, scheduled for July 28, has been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The NAACP detailed that the event has been postponed until February out of “an abundance of caution” and that those who purchased a ticket will be issued a refund. A further announcement will be made as to the exact date of the event as February approaches, said NAACP.

For more information visit the Amarillo Branch NAACP’s website or the Facebook page.