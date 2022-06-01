AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Amarillo Branch NAACP announced their official 2022 Juneteenth calendar.

Schedule of Events

June 11, 6:30 p.m Juneteenth Pageant Palo Duro High School



June 13, 6:30 p.m. Juneteenth Health Expo Black Historical Culture Center



June 16, 6:30 p.m. Young Professional’s Expo Black Historical Culture Center



June 17, 6:30 p.m. Juneteenth Talent Show Palo Duro High School



June 17, 7:06 p.m Alpha Phi Alpha All White Linen Party Reed Hospitality Room



June 18, Juneteenth Park and Parade 8:30 a.m.- Line up at Black Historical Center 10 a.m- Parade starts 12 p.m.- Park celebration



June 19, 11:00 a.m. Juneteenth Church Service Bones Hook Park



June 20-24, 6:30 p.m. Empowerment Series Warford Activity Center



For more information, visit the Amarillo Branch NAACP Facebook Page.