AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Amarillo Branch NAACP announced their official 2022 Juneteenth calendar.

Schedule of Events

  • June 11, 6:30 p.m
    • Juneteenth Pageant
    • Palo Duro High School
  • June 13, 6:30 p.m.
    • Juneteenth Health Expo
    • Black Historical Culture Center
  • June 16, 6:30 p.m.
    • Young Professional’s Expo
    • Black Historical Culture Center
  • June 17, 6:30 p.m.
    • Juneteenth Talent Show
    • Palo Duro High School
  • June 17, 7:06 p.m
    • Alpha Phi Alpha All White Linen Party
    • Reed Hospitality Room
  • June 18, Juneteenth Park and Parade
    • 8:30 a.m.- Line up at Black Historical Center
    • 10 a.m- Parade starts
    • 12 p.m.- Park celebration
  • June 19, 11:00 a.m.
    • Juneteenth Church Service
    • Bones Hook Park
  • June 20-24, 6:30 p.m.
    • Empowerment Series
    • Warford Activity Center

For more information, visit the Amarillo Branch NAACP Facebook Page.