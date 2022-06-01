AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Amarillo Branch NAACP announced their official 2022 Juneteenth calendar.
Schedule of Events
- June 11, 6:30 p.m
- Juneteenth Pageant
- Palo Duro High School
- June 13, 6:30 p.m.
- Juneteenth Health Expo
- Black Historical Culture Center
- June 16, 6:30 p.m.
- Young Professional’s Expo
- Black Historical Culture Center
- June 17, 6:30 p.m.
- Juneteenth Talent Show
- Palo Duro High School
- June 17, 7:06 p.m
- Alpha Phi Alpha All White Linen Party
- Reed Hospitality Room
- June 18, Juneteenth Park and Parade
- 8:30 a.m.- Line up at Black Historical Center
- 10 a.m- Parade starts
- 12 p.m.- Park celebration
- June 19, 11:00 a.m.
- Juneteenth Church Service
- Bones Hook Park
- June 20-24, 6:30 p.m.
- Empowerment Series
- Warford Activity Center
For more information, visit the Amarillo Branch NAACP Facebook Page.