AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art is set to host its “Family Day” event on August 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Join AMoA for an afternoon of fun for the whole family! Come celebrate community, art, and summer with live music, yard games, face painting, and hands-on art activities,” said officials in a news release.

AMoA said art activities will include painting mini sculptures inspired by the work of Jun Kaneko, spin art, and linocut prints.

Officials said free ice cream and art supply kits will be provided while those supplies last and lunch will be available for purchase from The Brunch Truck.