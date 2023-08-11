AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art announced its “Family Day” event in which area families can enjoy different activities on Saturday.

According to a brochure from AMOA, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, located at 2200 S. Van Buren.

The community will have the chance to participate in fun activities that will include face painting, yard games, food trucks, live music, and more, the brochure read.

The AMOA website noted that free ice cream and art supply kits will be available while supplies last while lunch will be available for purchase from The Brunch Truck.

Visit the AMOA website for further information on upcoming events.