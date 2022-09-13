AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art has announced two upcoming exhibits coming to the museum at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College

“Facing the Giant” is 30 selected artworks from artist Shepard Fairey.

The exhibition will feature screen prints on unique collaged grounds with additional stenciling and embellishments completed in 2019. The AMoA said the images were chosen for their importance aesthetically and conceptually, and for addressing critical topics and themes frequently recurring throughout Fairey’s career.

The exhibition will run from Sept. 2 to Dec. 31.

“Reunion” will be a solo exhibition by artist Cannupa Hanska Luger.

The AMoA said the work will Utilize performance, video, ceramics, and sculptural installation to tell a story about planetary interconnectivity. The museum said the work challenges and empowers humans to develop a deeper kinship with the natural world.

“Reunion” will run from Sept. 17 to Dec. 31.