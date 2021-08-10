Amarillo Museum of Art to premiere Texas Photographic Society’s ‘Members Only Show’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art is set to premiere its Texas Photographic Society’s 34th annual “Member Only Show” from Saturday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 10, according to a press release by the Amarillo Museum of Art.

The exhibition will be located on the museum’s third floor and will feature works juried by esteemed photographers Jull Skupin Burkholder and Dan Burkholder, the release stated.

Additionally, the exhibit will feature images “expressive” images from first place winner karey Walter, Second Place winner Dale Niles and third place winner Parris Kitt, according to the museum.

The juror’s stated the following about the winners chosen for the exhibition:

With so many photographic possibilities of film, optics, editing and processes, photographers seem like an impossibly diverse group of artists who fight any unifying characteristics. But as you’ll see in this imaginative Members’ Exhibition, the unity is there. The artists represented in this show treat the assortment of possibilities like they were handed the keys to the visual playground. Their creativity and visual instincts take flight in delicious ways. TPS fosters an inclusive approach to the medium, blending a community of photographers who perceive the world with unique visions. From touching portraits (both human and animal), to sublime landscapes, to perfectly timed street photography and still lifes, this show presents a diverse spectrum of approaches and styles. You’ll witness the joining together of talented photographers capturing the essence of their subjects, leaving us inspired and intrigued — a rewarding outcome for a Members’ Exhibition.

For more information on the show, click here.

