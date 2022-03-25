AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the museum, located at 2200 S. Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. During the opening, students and faculty featured in this year’s exhibition are scheduled to be giving gallery talks.

The two higher education entities have partnered for this exhibition since 1972, showcasing the best works from current students and faculty at both Amarillo College and West Texas A&M. The release said that this exhibition gives students the chance to prepare work for an exhibition, gaining “a sense of pride in sharing their work with the community in the professional setting of the museum.”

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The exhibition is scheduled to continue through April 24. More information can be found on the Amarillo Museum of Art’s website.