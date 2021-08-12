Amarillo Museum of Art to host ‘Get Connected: ARTs Social Mixer’ tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art and the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association (TPAEA) are set to host the Get Connected: ARTs Social Mixer tonight, Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

According to a press release by the Amarillo Museum of Art, the event is free and open to the public and aims to “help educators, students, artists and community members get involved in the Creative Arts locally,” and “build relationships and increase connectivity and resources as it pertains to the Arts and education in the Texas Panhandle.”

The event will include creative leaders from 17 organizations that will have tables promoting gallery openings, museum shows, artist lectures, film screening, camps, competitions, conferences, public art, vendors and more, the release said.

At 6;15 p.m., Dr. Amy Von Lintel will be speak on the topic: Women of Abstract Expressionism in the American West. In addition, Dr. Von has a book deal with information about the topic, which will be release in the coming months, according to the museum.

The release said, “TPAEA believes access to the Arts builds communities and helps to foster creativity, idea generation, collaboration and problem-solving capabilities. In the classroom this can help increase engagement, critical thinking and produce rigorous outcomes as it relates to education. We also know that kids involved in the Arts have richer social and emotional learning experiences and are 2.5 times more likely to participate in civic engagement during adulthood.”

In Texas, TPAEA gives around $46.5 billion to the economy with over 375,000 jobs and helps students who are interested in the arts work toward a degree, the release stated. Also, the organization awarded $70,000 in scholarships and internships last year.