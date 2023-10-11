AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art announced it is set to host the 43rd annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Marker from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

AMoA said more than 135 merchants will set up shops in over 200 booths in the Civic Center North and South Exhibit Halls.

Officials said the weekend will feature shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction.

“This is an exciting year for Christmas Roundup. With two full halls of vendors, we are sure this community holiday tradition will bring something for everyone,” said Kelly Huckabay and Genie Robison, 2023 co-chairs. “Christmas Roundup is the prime holiday market for our area and with the community’s support, we are able to provide funding for the many educational programs of the Amarillo Museum of Art.”

More information and the schedule can be found here.

Proceeds from Christmas Roundup aim to benefit the museum’s educational programs said AMoA.