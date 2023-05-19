Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 19, 2023.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art announced it will be exhibiting the art of visual artist and songwriter Terry Allen starting on Saturday.

The AMoA said the exhibition is set to include prints, drawings, and other works on paper that span more than 40 years of Allen’s creative work. The exhibition will run from May 20 to Aug. 27.

The museum said a mixed media sculptural installation on loan from Ree and Jun Kaneko, titled Metronome (“Dugout” Stage III), 2001 will be included in the exhibition.

Allen is a visual artist and songwriter who was born in Wichita, Kansas, and raised in Lubbock. He has received numerous awards and honors including a Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Art Fellowships; Awards for the Visual Arts (AVA), Washington D.C.: Bessie Award(New York), and Isadora Duncan Award (San Francisco).

The museum said Allen’s work has been showcased throughout the US and internationally. His public commissions can be found in places such as L.A.’s Citi- Corps Plaza, San Francisco Moscone Center, The Stuart Collection at UCSD in La Jolla, CA, and Texas Tech in Lubbock, among others.

The Amarillo Museum of Art is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.