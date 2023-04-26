AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art announced that the “Texas Panhandle Student Art Show” will be held from April 28 through May 12, at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

According to the release, the art show is an opportunity for students to display and compete in the area of visual art. The museum said students will be competing for 10 individual “Best of Show Awards” and a “Best of Show Portfolio” with each winner receiving an honorarium from the Amarillo ISD Arts Department.

Officials said senior portfolios may be hung and will be judged for eligible scholarships. The museum added that the Education Credit Union will also be there offering two “Georgia O’Keeffe Excellence in Art & Creativity Awards” for one middle school and one high school student. ECU will also award a scholarship to one senior portfolio student. Officials said AC and WT will also be in attendance awarding scholarships based on portfolio reviews and interviews conducted during Scholarship Night.

The museum said elementary artwork is encouraged for the event but awards are only eligible for secondary art students.

Officials detailed that all participating students and winners will be honored at the award ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

