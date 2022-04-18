AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Museum of Art announced that it will present “Strangers in a Strange Land: Photographs of American Visionaries and their Environments” from April 22 through Aug. 14.

Museum officials said that the exhibition contains 54 photographs taken over the past 12 years by Steve Plattner, an American historian and photographer. The photos, described officials, honor 25 American “visionaries” and their highly personal worlds.

While there was no overarching term that museum officials said described the visionaries, they all at least share three traits:

Each of them has resisted the formidable pressures of mainstream American culture to pursue their own path and craft their own personal worlds of wonder.

Not satisfied with visions alone, through force of will they have managed to transform their remarkable ideas into something tangible and substantial, usually with found and scavenged materials.

Not satisfied with visions alone, through force of will they have managed to transform their remarkable ideas into something tangible and substantial, usually with found and scavenged materials.

“The conceptual and stylistic scope of the work of the subjects included in Plattner’s photos is as vast as the variety of materials and techniques they employ,” said the museum announcement, “These visionaries inhabit every corner of the country. They come from all walks of life–mechanics, electronic engineers, art museum conservators, teachers, veterans, preachers, farm laborers, welders, deputy sheriffs and a hobo turned cowboy.”

The visionaries were further described as shaping lyrical, one-of-a-kind worlds of their own despite being surrounded by American consumer culture. Each subject had created places and objects that officials said were “rich in meaning and full of unintended beauty” that reflect personal visions and express social, political, and spiritual themes and messages.

“Trying to fit these individual artists into a collective pigeonhole tends to be a fool’s errand. Cultural historians tend to define them as folk, outsider, naive, or eccentric,” said Plattner, “The term ‘visionary,’ however, comes closest to conveying their ethos. While there is no overarching term to adequately describe the collective characteristics of these visionaries.”

The Amarillo Museum of Art, said officials, is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.