Amarillo Museum of Art opens the Albritton Collection exhibition May 28

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Featuring “lineage of distinguished and influential artists working in the lone star state,” the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) is set to open the Albritton Collection exhibition Friday, May 28.

“Claude Albritton has amassed one of the most comprehensive and encyclopedic collections of Texas art in private hands.” said the Museum. The collection includes early to contemporary Texas art.

“Early examples include paintings by Julian Onderdonk, who is arguably most well-known for his celebrated landscape paintings that inspired the Texas bluebonnet genre. Other early Texas artists, such as Frank Reaugh and José Arpa are also represented in the collection.” continued the Museum, describing the incoming collection. “The lineage continues through Texas modernism and regionalism with Olin Travis, Jerry Bywaters, Loren Mozley, and Everett Spruce among others. Rounding out the collection are contemporary artists such as David Bates, a Dallas native who is widely recognized as one of Texas’ most accomplished visual artists, Sedrick Huckaby, the Texas State Artist of the Year in 2018, Roger Winter, and John Alexander.”

The Amarillo Museum of Art stands at 2200 South Van Buren, on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

Summer hours for the AMoA: