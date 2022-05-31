AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art announced that it recently opened a new exhibit, featuring various works that “embrace the surreal and challenge reality through creatively constructed images and unique perspectives.”

According to a news release from the museum, the “Fantastic Visions: Surreal and Constructed Images” exhibition opened in late May and is planned to be featured at the museum, located on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College, through Sept. 4.

The exhibition includes images and works from artists and photographers that feature real and imaginary figures that “inhabit worlds that hover between the sublime and visceral,” the release said. The exhibition, which includes works from private collections, includes pieces from artists and photographers including Michal Rovner, Vik Muniz, and Elger Esser.

According to the release, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. On Sunday, the museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information on the museum, visit its website.