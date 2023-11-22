AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Museum of Art announced that it will host a cocktail reception and artist talk on Nov. 30 with the artist behind its exhibition “Critical Mass: Photoworks by Meridel Rubenstein,” which will be on display until Dec. 3.

Organizers with AMoA said that the reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the artist talk with Meridel Rubenstein at 7 p.m. Rubenstein, noted organizers, maintains her art studio in Santa Fe, N.M. and has been an artist and active arts educator for more than 30 years.

Rubenstein, said AMoA, has not only exhibited her works internationally, but has also received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the Bunting Institute at Harvard University, and awards from the National Endowment of the Arts as well as the Pollock-Krasner and Rockefeller Foundations.

The focus of Rubenstein’s current exhibition at the AMoA, noted organizers, is the birthplace of the first atomic bomb in 1944 in Los Alamos, N.M., and the worlds of scientists and Native Americans as they intersected at the home of Edith Warner. The project was a collaboration in 1989 between Rubenstein, Ellen Zweig, and Steina and Woody Vasulka.

“Most of the works presented in this exhibition are complex portraits: some of the people the artists came to only know through historical records; others they were privileged to meet and to photograph, which allowed them to record their memories of Edith Warner, the Manhattan Project, and the many ways their lives were affected by both,” described the AMoA.

The artists focused on examining the forces of domesticity and history that led to the bomb’s creation. The AMoA noted that the artists’ biggest concerns were the impact of large historical events on ordinary people as well as bringing mythic historical characters down to human size.