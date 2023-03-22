AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art released details on its 17th annual 20 x 20 Juried Art exhibition at the museum and online auction fundraiser, set to begin on Friday.

Officials with the museum explained in a release that the event will “celebrate art and support AMoA’s innovative education programs as well as our local artist community.”

The museum released the following events and times for the fundraiser:

20 x 20 exhibition and online viewing and bidding: 8:30 a.m. on Friday until 8:30 p.m. on March 30;

In-person 20 x 20 exhibition viewing at the museum: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 29 and March 30; and

20 x 20 exhibition and online auction reception at the museum: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 30; Tickets are free for AMoA members and $20 for non-members.



The release noted that bids for artwork will start at $150 and will be sold to the highest bidder.

“Participation in this event enables AMoA to continue bringing first-class art programming to area schools,” read the release.

Visit the AMoA website for more information on the fundraiser.