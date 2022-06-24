AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) invited the community to visit its ongoing exhibition, which has also been paired with a short film.

According to museum officials, “The Dance” by FriendsWithYou and the short film “Friends of the Wild West” by Meredith Childers Varlamis will be up for viewing until September 4.

“FriendsWithYou is the art collaboration of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, created with the intention to bring more joy, kindness, and love to the world,” said museum officials, “The collaboration is a vehicle for the exploration of emotional healing through culture creation and art-making.”

Meanwhile, “Friends of the Wild West” was described by officials as a celebration of the AMoA’s 50th anniversary, presented as a unique and exciting way to showcase the topography, industry, and culture of Amarillo.

“As seen in the film, the vast landscape of the Texas Panhandle provides a unique “canvas” on which to display monumental works of art,” said the museum, “This film merges the art practices of installation, performance, music, videography, and documentation. The production of the film involved local talent including filmmakers, artists, and musicians who showcase Amarillo’s growing creative talents and capabilities.”

The film was noted by officials to be a gift from Meredith Childers Varlamis – the granddaughter of Betty Bivins Childers – as well as her family, and friends of the AMoA, to inspire the next generation of community patrons for the museum.

“The Amarillo community and surrounding region will reap exciting rewards, wider exposure, and a wealth of opportunity by continuing to contribute in creative ways to our cherished AMoA,” said Varlamis.

The Amarillo Museum of Art is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 2200 South Van Buren.