Amarillo Museum of Art ‘Biennial 600: Justice, Equality, Race, Identity’ opens October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The ninth in an ongoing series of exhibitions is scheduled to open on Oct. 23 at the Amarillo Museum of Art. Often claiming to focus on art education with its exhibits and events, the “Biennial 600: Justice, Equality, Race, Identity” was described as an offering of museum space to artists with “socially engaged practice.”

According to the museum, the exhibition will feature a collection of art submitted by artists who live within a 600-mile radius of Amarillo. Over 120 works in a variety of media were noted to be ready to display by 46 different artists.

The juror for the exhibit was announced by the museum as independent curator and writer Leslie Moody Castro, who based her practices on “itinerancy” – traveling from place to place – and collaboration. Having produced, organized, and collaborated on projects in Mexico and the United States for over a decade, the museum also mentioned that her critical writing has also focused on place.

Participating artists, according to the Amarillo Museum of Art:

Cande Aguilar, Olaniya Akindiya, Dare Akinwole, David Alcantar, Josefina Barassi, Nick Barbee, Christopher Blay, Angel Cabrales, Othon Castaneda, Veronica Ceci, Augustine Chavez, Angela Corson, Josie Del Castillo, Yousif Del Valle, Wynn Doe, Diane Durant, Joshua Duttweiler, Jose Esquivel, Erica Felicella, Barbara Felix, Tere Garcia, Rachel Gauna, Raul Gonzalez, Rafael Fernando Gutierrez Jr., Silvina Hecker, Ann Johnson, Laura Klopfenstein, Laura Lawson, Alejandro Macias, Rosemary Meza-Desplas, Eliana Miranda, Ata Mojlish, Philana Oliphant, Carolina Otero, Josue Ramirez, Jon Revett, Boryana Rusenova-Ina, Prince Thomas, Jess Tolbert, Rhonda Urdang, Paul Valadez, Bernardo Vallarino, Janice Wall, and Susan West.