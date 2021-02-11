Amarillo Municipal Range will be closed this weekend

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo Police Department Job Fair Tomorrow_-6318437303177034064

Courtesy Amarillo Police Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced the Amarillo Municipal Range will be closed this weekend, Feb. 13 and 14 due to expected inclement weather and extreme low temperatures.

