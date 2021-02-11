AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced the Amarillo Municipal Range will be closed this weekend, Feb. 13 and 14 due to expected inclement weather and extreme low temperatures.
For more weather updates, visit myhighplains.com.
