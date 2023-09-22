AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reported that the Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed on Sept. 28 for server maintenance and is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Officials added that the court’s online payment service will be unavailable beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 until 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Citizens with an appearance or payment due on Sept. 28 can appear or pay on Sept. 29, according to officials.

Find more information on the City of Amarillo website.