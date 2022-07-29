AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that it has moved out of stage one of the city’s Drought Contingency plan, citing a “strong community response” as well as recent rain in the area.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, city of Amarillo officials first asked Amarillo residents to follow stage one of the Drought Contingency Plan on July 22, including a voluntary outdoor watering schedule.

Stage one is implemented when ongoing demand, or operating conditions, results in the reservoir being below around 60% of its capacity, or when water demand equals or exceeds around 70% of production capability for five days in a row, according to previous reports.

“The Amarillo community responded to the Stage One recommendations of the Drought Contingency Plan,” COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman said in the release. “We want to thank the community for recognizing the need to conserve our water supply. The recent rain the city has had the past few days was certainly a positive factor as well.”

Amarillo residents are able to monitor the city’s daily water usage on the city’s website.