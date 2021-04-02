Amarillo middle schooler Abree Clark and family celebrating upcoming anniversary of liver transplant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — April 5th may not have a lot of significance to you and I but for Amarillo residents Abree Clark and her mom Lacy Bristow, it’s a date they’ll never forget.

“It’s a very beautiful thing and it’s kind of bittersweet because for her life, somebody else lost a life,” said Lacy Bristow, Abree’s Mother.

Bristow and her 11 year-old daughter Abree Clark have never taken life for granted.

This journey began when Abree was just two and a half months old.

“She got diagnosed with what is called biliary atresia. That’s where the bile ducts didn’t form to her liver and so the waste and stuff couldn’t get pushed out of her body,” said Bristow.

The disease caused cirrhosis of Abree’s liver and at three months old, she was put on the transplant list for a new liver.

“She stayed on that list for three years before we got our liver. She was called down four different times for transplant and on the fifth time, the fifth day of April, she finally got her liver,” said Bristow.

The next couple of years involved weekly trips to Dallas for doctor’s appointments.

Which were some of the earliest memories Abree has of dealing with the disease.

“I just remember going into some of the doctor’s rooms. I really don’t remember much at all. Sometimes I kind of forget that happened because I’m not going to the doctors as much as I used to go and I am just kind of living life,” said Clark.

In addition to living life, Abree and Lacy want to raise awareness for organ donation, which they say isn’t talked about enough.

“It’s definitely something you don’t think of as often as you should. I know I didn’t until it hit my family,” said Bristow.

The overall message they want to send?

“If you’re able to, donate. Your kids, your family, I know it’s tough in those situations but this is living proof of why it’s so important,” said Bristow.