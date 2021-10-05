Amarillo middle school evacuates after ‘minor incident’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Parents received an automated call Tuesday morning after students were evacuated from Austin Middle School due to what officials called a “minor incident.”

According to the school’s social media post on the situation, there were no injuries, and students were returned to class.

MyHighPlains.com staff witnessed Amarillo Police Department vehicles outside the school after the incident, though it was unclear whether an investigation was ongoing.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.