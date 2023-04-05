AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public’s assistance in helping with the city’s future transportation goals in two public meetings later this month.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the AMPO is hosting two meetings, one at 5 p.m. Monday at the Amarillo Downtown Library at 413 SE Fourth Ave., and the other at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Cole Community Center at 300 16th St. in Canyon, giving members the community to discuss future transportation goals throughout the Texas Panhandle.

The AMPO is a federally-mandated organization that helps create transportation policies in metropolitan areas. According to the release, it consists of around 360 square miles throughout the Texas Panhandle.

“The main focus of these public meetings is to help determine a mission and goals for Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle`s transportation systems,” COA AMPO Director Travis Muno said in the release. “We encourage residents to discuss the transportation needs they feel are important and projects that could address transportation needs.”

For more information on the AMPO, visit its website.