AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP recently announced that it will break ground on a new three-story 87,000-square-foot floor medical office building during a public groundbreaking at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The new building, according to officials, will be located at 9092 Westgate Pkwy, just west of I-40 and Soncy, and will provide “Amarillo and the region with convenient accessibility to a wide variety of healthcare services in a modern office building.”

“This state-of-the-art office building will be a significant addition to Amarillo and the region,” said Dr. William Biggs, managing partner of Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP. “We look forward to relocating to a larger facility that allows our 52 doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician associates to help patients in a pleasant and convenient location. We are incredibly excited to see this project take shape.”

Officials added that the new medical office, set to open in late 2025, will offer primary care, specialty care, an in-house lab, enhanced radiology services, an urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy.