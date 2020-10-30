Amarillo Medical Services hangar damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three hangars were damaged at Amarillo Medical Services due to the heavy snow and ice.

The regional director for AMS said that the roof collapse will cause no delay in service, and the AMS offices were not impacted.

AMS also said there are 11 ambulances and crews ready to serve Amarillo residents at a moment’s notice.

