AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three hangars were damaged at Amarillo Medical Services due to the heavy snow and ice.
The regional director for AMS said that the roof collapse will cause no delay in service, and the AMS offices were not impacted.
AMS also said there are 11 ambulances and crews ready to serve Amarillo residents at a moment’s notice.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Medical Services hangar damage
- Study finds coronaviruses ‘inactivated’ by mouthwash, but what does that really mean?
- Tracking the Tropics: Zeta moves northeast after battering Gulf Coast
- New twist in case of mother’s mysterious death on ‘Dateline’
- NASA to launch new satellite to improve hurricane forecasting