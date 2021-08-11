Amarillo Medical Community hosting emergency press conference due to high area COVID-19 numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City health officials are joining together to host an emergency press conference in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Representatives from Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS), BSA Hospital, the Thomas E.

Creek VA Medical Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) are joining together in a public advisory on the severity of area public health, according to Texas Tech officials.

Area doctors are expected to discuss staffing shortages, bed shortages and health crisis area families area experiencing.

The press conference will be held Thursday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.