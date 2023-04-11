AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, officials will be stocking Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes across Texas for spring catfish angling the week of April 14, offering many communities the opportunity to reel in a catch close to home – including Amarillo, via Medi Park Lake.

The TPWD described that the Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes program will involve around 18 lakes being stocked with catfish throughout the week in certain communities, including:

Dallas-Fort Worth;

Houston;

Austin;

San Antonio;

Amarillo;

College Station;

San Angelo;

Waco; and

Wichita Falls

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” said Craig Bonds, director of Inland Fisheries. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

The TPWD noted that these lakes, for the benefit of the program, are located in city and county parks with parking, lighting, restrooms, and other recreational amenities aside from fishing.

Medi Park Lake in Amarillo, located at 1100 Wallace Blvd., according to TPWD, will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October, with only a brief pause during August.

Anglers will be allowed to keep up to five catfish of any size per day. However, TPWD reminded that while children under 17 can fish for free, adults who fish must have a fishing license. These can be purchased for as low as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access, with the proceeds heading toward the management and conservation of the fish.

More information on the Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes program can be found on the TPWD website.