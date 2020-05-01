Amarillo Mayor requests help from Governor due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has requested help in the form of medical supplies from Governor Greg Abbott, to control the COVID-19 hotspots in Potter County.

COVID-19 numbers have risen by quite a bit in the last week as a result of the hotspots that are believed to be coming from meatpacking plants in Amarillo.

Mayor Nelson said, “We sent the gov a letter this week asking for all the supplies that we thought we needed to address this outbreak. Frankly what we asked for, is more than the entire state of tx has access to, and we know that. But we honestly evaluated what we need and we told the Governor what we needed in order to fight this outbreak and to support the meatpacking industry. “

Mayor Nelson said, that supplies will be sent to Amarillo in “bite sized chunks.” Nelson seems to be pushing for test kits most, saying, “We’re really asking them and pushing hard for test kits.

Test kits would allow for testing of sickness, active disease. If antibody kits are sent, they would be able to tell if a patient had COVID-19 and how their antibodies are reacting to the virus.

The emphasis overall seems to be on the hotspots in and around the meatpacking plants. Mayor Nelson said, “What we need though are additional hands and additional tests to move into some of these hotspots, specifically meatpacking plants in order to test all of their workers and get a feel for where the virus is in their population of employees.”

Mayor Nelson said, “help is coming.” You can view Mayor Nelsons letter to the Governor, below.

