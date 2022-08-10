WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson visited Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to watch the signing of the CHIPS and Science Bill, according to a social media announcement, and celebrated the city’s role in developing the chip-making industry in the United States.

As noted in previous reporting, the CHIPS Act of 2022 is expected to provide over $50 billion in grants and loans to companies that manufacture semiconductors, which are a component of many technology-based products.

“These tiny chips are the building blocks of almost everything in our economy – from medical devices to vehicles to business equipment.” said Nelson in the social media update, “We need these chips to continue technology innovation which is the key to jobs of the future and our nation’s prosperity.”

Nelson also contended that Amarillo is in “a unique position to participate and benefit” from the growing chip-making industry, citing the recently-approved development project with CVMR (Texas) Inc. that saw the groundbreaking of a new metal-refining facility in the area in late June. The refinery, said Nelson, will produce “critical mineral elements” needed to manufacture semiconductor chips and will be the first of its kind in the nation.

“Amarillo, we are big-time winning economically,” Nelson continued, “We have big opportunities in front of us. I was proud to represent us today in Washington DC.”