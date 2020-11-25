Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and husband positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wednesday during the weekly COVID-19 update from the city, Mayor Ginger Nelson announced that she and her husband are both positive for the virus.
This story will be updated as it develops.
