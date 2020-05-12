Amarillo Matters investing $25k into local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Matters, a local political organization, is trying to help boost the Amarillo economy during this pandemic by investing $25,000 into local businesses.

Amarillo Matters announced the initiative last week. Their idea is to give out $1,000 each week, for eight weeks, to local businesses that have less than 50 employees. The business also needs to be locally owned and apart of either the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, or the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce.

Each week the organization will randomly reward a local business with the $1,000 as well as an extra $500, for them to give out to a lucky customer.

Jason Herrick, President of Amarillo Matters talked about why it was important for his organization to make this investment.

“Right now, our biggest community need has to do with how we’re dealing with COVID-19. And there’s a lot of retailers who are hurting right now. So, we just saw this as a chance to really make a direct investment into the community, and particularly, our retailers,” said Herrick.

On Monday, May 11, the first randomly drawn local business chosen was White Rabbit Antiques.

Herrick added that if a local business wanted to get entered into the drawings that are held each week, they could apply through Amarillo Matters Website.

Herrick Also added that Amarillo Matters is taking donations for the local investment, and they will continue to invest in small local businesses until the funds are gone.

