Amarillo man who attended violent protest gives his take on what happened at the Capitol

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local Trump supporter was at the Capitol for Wednesday’s rally.

The Amarillo man said people breaking into the Capitol never should have happened.

Charley Smith said he arrived on Monday to participate in the rally with several thousand others who shared his view of wanting to keep President Trump in office. However, he said he never expected a riot to occur.

Smith said with such a large crowd he was shocked to see what he calls “little police presence.”

When the violent protest began to erupt he said he was not fearful but made sure to keep his distance from those forcing their way into the Capitol building.

Smith said he still supports President Trump but feels the infiltration should have never happened.



“The capitol of the United States I mean that should be like Fort Knox there’s no way not even in a third world country would I think people would be able to pull off what they did yesterday. You know, there was maybe like 20 policeman and there was you know 200,000 of us coming that way or 300,000 they were just way outnumbered,” Smith stated.

Smith said those who participated in the forceful entry do not represent all of President Trump’s supporters.

Smith reiterated a few times that he feels this is something that should have never been allowed to happen and hopes that changes are made in the near future concerning security measures at the Capitol.

Smith went on to call what happened “un-American.”