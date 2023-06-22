(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help finding 20-year-old Lucio Antonio Murillo, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Improper Relationship Educator/Student and Sexual Assault.”

The Crime Stoppers described Murillo as a man standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Murillo’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers added that if your anonymous tip leads to Murillo’s arrest you could earn a reward of $300.