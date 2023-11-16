AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers recently asked the community for help in finding 31-year-old Semaj Devionne Dora, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.”
The Crime Stoppers described Semaj as standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If anyone has information on Semaj’s location call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.