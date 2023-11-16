AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers recently asked the community for help in finding 31-year-old Semaj Devionne Dora, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.”

The Crime Stoppers described Semaj as standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information on Semaj’s location call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.